Dirty Laundry: Chicago Wants To Bill Jussie Smollett For Wasted Time

The Empire actor is up for an award, still entangled with the FBI, and the city of Chicago is demanding $130k from him over this whole situation. Plus, Wendy Williams take a vacation, Nicolas Cage goes wild, and more Dirty Laundry.

Jussie Smollett landed in L.A. last night. It looks like he might be going to the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. He's up for a supporting actor award for Empire.

The FBI is continuing their investigation of the actor, and they're concentrating on whether or not there was corruption with him getting off on all charges in Chicago. The city of Chicago has said that they're going to be sending him a bill for all the time that was wasted. They're demanding $130,000 from Jussie, but he's saying no way.

Jussie's lawyer Tina Glandian was on the Today Show this morning, and Savannah Guthrie was totally hammering into her. Savannah asked how the brothers could have done this, when Jussie's attackers were supposed to be white? Tina said the brothers probably "white-faced" themselves, because if you Google the brothers, one of the first videos that comes up is them in white-faced makeup. Savannah also asked, if Jessie still thinks he's the victim here, is he going to go after the brothers and have them prosecuted? Tina said no, and that Jussie has been through enough.

Video of Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Not Concerned FBI, DOJ Are Reviewing Case | TODAY

Wendy Williams is taking next week off, but her team says this was a planned vacation. Do you buy it? She was flashing her big wedding ring when she was out with her husband yesterday, so it looks like she's trying to make it seem like everything's okay. Meanwhile, Wendy's ex-husband from back in the 90s is now coming forward and saying Wendy was a cheater.

Nicholas Cage was caught on video, apparently drunk and making a scene. He's been married three times, now he's going for a fourth time with his makeup artist girlfriend Erica. He walked in to a L.A. courthouse trying to apply for a marriage license, but he created such a scene they took the couple into a private room. Cage was yelling about his new fiance planning to take all his money, and how her ex-boyfriend is a drug dealer. She was reportedly saying she wasn't asking him to do this. They did walk out of the office with the papers, so they have a year that they're valid if they want to get married.

Happy birthday to Lady Gaga, who is 33 today. They say she's with Jeremy Renner now... maybe he's one of the friends she took to Cabo San Lucas for her birthday?

