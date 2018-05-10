Dirty Laundry: Chris Brown Is In Trouble Again

Is Chris Brown up to no good again? Plus, Taylor Swift throws shade at Kim Kardashian, Charli XCX has a wardrobe malfunction, and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

Chris Brown is in some big trouble. He's being sued by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted at his house by one of his friends, a male and a female, and the female forced her on to Chris Brown also.

Cardi B's room at the Met Gala was broken into. Her man, Offset, had a $150,000 chain stolen from the hotel room. And it sounds like they're having a baby girl, which Cardi kind of leaked when she kept saying "she."

Taylor Swift kicked off her tour last night, with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. They joined her on stage for "Shake It Off," and Taylor also had a big 30 foot cobra in tow, a little message to Kim Kardashian, because Kim called her "a snake" a few years ago. Taylor's not letting that go, apparently.

Charli XCX is apologizing, because her breast popped out during her performance on the show. Another wardrobe malfunction.

It looks like Katy Perry extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift. She sent a message and Taylor thanked her... but Taylor posted part of the note that Katy wrote, and word has it Katy is really upset about that... here we go again?

The results of NBC News' internal investigation into Matt Lauer's inappropriate workplace behavior is in. According to their findings, there is credibility to it, and they're claiming that none of the big shots at NBC News knew anything until November 27th of last year. When they found out, they let Lauer go two days later. When's the divorce coming, that's what we want to know???

Christina Aguilera announced her Liberation Tour, hitting 22 cities in North America from September 25th to November 13th... including October 6th at Mohegan Sun. Tickets go on sale May 18th.