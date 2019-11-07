Dirty Laundry: Chris Brown Yard Sale Brings Surprises

Chris Brown's yard sale brought some surprises for buyers! Plus, Kesha launches a makeup line and Teresa Giudice and the kids go to Italy. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Chris Brown had a yard sale at his Los Angeles mansion and people lined up all the way down the street. One woman got an unexpected surprise in a hoodie she bought... there was marijuana in the pocket!

Have you ever seen a line like this for a yard sale? This is what happens when Chris Brown posts his address and says he’s selling off his old clothes. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/zUUMsVrB9A — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) November 6, 2019

Speaking of marijuana, Drake is expanding his empire and getting into the marijuana business.

Kesha is starting a makeup line called Kesha Rose Beauty -- it'll be out next month. She also has a new album coming out in January.

Spoiler Alert on The Masked Singer! We found out who the Black Widow and the Penguin were... click here if you wanna know!

Teresa Giudice and her kids arrived in Italy... she hasn't seen her husband in years, so hopefully it'll be a good family reunion. Cameras will be rolling...

We told you yesterday about Pete Davidson seen again with Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter... well, now she has a necklace with the letter 'P' on it.

Will Smith vlogged his colonoscopy yesterday because he wanted more followers on Instagram, LOL! But good thing he did because they found a pre-cancerous polyp in there.

