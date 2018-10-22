Dirty Laundry: Chris Hemsworth Makes a Hitchhiker's Day

Imagine hitchhiking in Australia... and getting picked up by Chris Hemsworth! Plus, Paula Abdul takes a bad spill, Swizz Beatz gets a great surprise, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Scott Hildebrand, a musician from Chicago who was hitchhiking in Australia, got picked up by Chris Hemsworth! Chris and his friend picked Scott up, and they ended up going on a helicopter ride to Byron, where they were all going. He posted a video on his Instagram, and so did Chris Hemsworth, and they played Scott's song behind it... talk about free publicity!

Paula Abdul she fell off stage. It was a bad spill, she literally walked off the stage and landed flat. It happened while she was playing Saturday night in Biloxi, Mississippi while she was singing her hit "The Promise of a New Day."

Alicia Keys surprised her husband Swizz Beatz this weekend with a pretty nice gift-- a 2019 Aston Martin. The starting price of the car is $208,000. Swizz was blindfolded, thinking he was going to dinner or something, so the car was a complete surprise.

Kim Kardashian also got a surprise this weekend. She is turning 38 on Sunday, but Kanye surprised her on Saturday morning with a musician playing jazz music on their grand piano, and flowers hanging from the ceiling.

G-Eazy and Halsey might be broken up again. They've unfollowed each other on Instagram, and we know that's the kiss of death in relationships these days.

25-year-old Keith Urban fan Marissa English has a cyst on her brain. She wasn't expected to live past a year, but she's made it 25 years, though she couldn't get to Keith's concert recently... so he came to her!

Weekend Box Office:

3. Venom ($18.1 million)

2. A Star Is Born ($19.3 million)

1. Halloween ($77.5 million)

