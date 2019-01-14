Dirty Laundry: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Engaged

Less than a year after settling his divorce from Anna Faris, Chris Pratt is engaged! Plus, Bachelor Arie gets married, R. Kelly gets #muted, and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

Chris Pratt is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. He is 39,she is 29. Pratt just got divorced a few months ago, after being married to Anna Faris for eight years. They filed divorce on November 1st of 2017, which went through last August. Pratt and Katherine have been dating for about nine months.

The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren got married in Hawaii over the weekend. Arie is the bachelor that changed his mind about who he wanted to be with after he proposed... hopefully he won't change his mind again now that he's married.

The 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards happened last night, and Roma won Best Picture. Lady Gaga picked up two awards, one for Best Song and then a tie for Best Actress, which she won as well as Glenn Close. It was a sad for Gaga, though... it turned out she had to go home after the awards because she found out her horse was dying.

R. Kelly's record label is not releasing any more of his new music. RCA Sony said that they won't be producing or releasing any new music from him. That means R. Kelly is on hold until everything gets settled with the Georgia case and all the other pending cases against him.

Celine Dion also pulled her song with R. Kelly from streaming services, and so did Chance The Rapper.

We already knew this, but Maroon 5 confirmed yesterday that they are headlining the Super Bowl, along with Travis Scott and Big Boi. The Super Bowl takes place February 3rd.

Kylie Jenner had the most-liked post on Instagram, with over 18 million likes on a photo of her and her daughter. But now, that record has been beaten (no pun intended) by a picture of an egg that has received more than 25 million likes since it was uploaded on January 4th.

Back in her school days, Katy Perry got suspended after she was caught in an off-limits area humping a tree pretending it was Tom Cruise!