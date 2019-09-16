Dirty Laundry: Christie Brinkley Out On DWTS

Christie Brinkley is out for the season on DWTS before it starts! Plus, more sad news as we lost another rock legend! More in today's Dirty Laundry with Gina J.

More sad news... Ric Ocasek of The Cars has died at 75. He was found unresponsive by his wife in his NYC apartment over the weekend. It was reportedly due to emphysema and heart disease.

And Dog the Bounty Hunter is hospitalized and they think it might be a heart attack. He resting comfortably.

Dancing With The Stars premieres tonight and Christie Brinkley is already out! She had to have arm and wrist surgery, so her daughter is taking her place.

Bachelor In Paradise won't be on tonight because of DWTS, but tomorrow it'll be THREE hours long! BTW Bachelor Nation fans... Mike Johnson went on a date with Demi Lovato.

Wendy Williams announced that her show has been renewed until 2022!

Weekend box office:

3. Angel Has Fallen $4.4M

2 Hustlers $33M

1 It Chapter 2 $40M

We thought Hustlers would be number 1, but it did exceed expectations making more than projected! And J.Lo surprised fans in Miami at a movie theater!