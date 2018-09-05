Dirty Laundry: Colton Is The Next Bachelor

The next Bachelor has been revealed! Plus, Demi Lovato is selling the hosue she OD'ed in, Roseanne Barr announces a big movie, and more in the Dirty Laundry!

The next Bachelor is... Colton (no suprise). The good looking, sensistive ex-athlete is 26 years old, and claims he's a virgin. A lot of people are not happy about this choice, especially after he dumped Tia last night on Bachelor In Paradise.

Video of Colton Underwood is the next &#039;Bachelor&#039;

Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, now he works at Trader Joe's in New Jersey. He got kind of savaged for that by mean people on social media over the weekend, but hey-- he's still working, and he's also teaching Shakespeare in New York and Jersey. He got the last laugh on the haters, though, because he was on Good Morning America this morning, and Tyler Perry offered him a part on The Haves and the Have Nots.

Video of &#039;Cosby&#039; actor speaks out after being job-shamed online

Demi Lovato is selling the home she overdosed in. She bought the $9.5 million house in September 2016. At the time, it was in danger of sliding down a hill, but she made some necessary repairs. It's got 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 55,000 square feet... sounds pretty comfortable.

Roseanne Barr's character will be killed off on The Conners, and she has announced she's moving to Israel. She'll allegedly be leaving when the show comes back on TV.

Kim Kardashian is denying the rumors she hooked up with Drake. She's saying she is NOT Keke.

Thought to myself, Kiki is pretty damn close to Kim. Quick twitter search and I find these. pic.twitter.com/4cZkS7Rrs5 — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima seem to be back together. That didn't take long!

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Tempur-Pedic