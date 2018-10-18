Dirty Laundry: The Conners Are Here (Minus Roseanne)

The Conners premiered without Roseanne, and the former star had something to say about it. Find out what in today's Dirty Laundry...

Last night was the premiere of The Conners, and they confirmed that Roseanne's character overdosed on opioids. They always said they were going to make the show about issues of today, and the opioid crisis is definitely a really hot issue right now. Roseanne's response on Twitter was "I ain't dead, bitches!" The show got a rating of 10.5 million, which was the same as the end of last year's season. The first show of the reboot drew 18 million.

Ariana Grande made her first public appearance since announcing that the engagement was over between her and Pete Davidson. She was taping a tribute for NBC's Wicked special which will air on October 29th. Ariana has a Pete Davidson tattoo on her finger, so she put a bandaid over it during the performance.

Diddy and Cassie were on and off for about 10 years, but now he's got a new girlfriend. The 26-year-old model is named Joselyn Chew. Diddy is 48.

Tara Reid is saying she was told to stow her dog in an overhead bin on a Delta flight, and she refused. She explained that's why she was making such a big stink and got kicked off a flight yesterday. Delta is saying they told her to put the pet carrier up above, not the dog.

Melania Trump's plane had a mechanical issue, it was pumping smoke into the main cabin.

T.I. did a video with a lookalike of Melania Trump. The video shows Donald Trump leaving the White House, then a woman who looks just like Melania-- wearing her infamous "I really don't care" jacket walks into the Oval Office, and starts stripping down and dancing on top of the desk in the Oval Office as T.I. watches.

Cardi B might be headed to TV for The Nanny reboot, Fran Drescher is really pushing for Cardi. The dynamic of those two together could totally work!

