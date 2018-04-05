Dirty Laundry: Conor McGregor Versus... A Bus?

Did Conor McGregor seriously attack a bus full of fighters, or was it a publicity stunt? Plus, Jersey Shore returns, we get the first castmates of Dancing With The Stars Athletes and more!

Video came out of Conor McGregor's incident at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this afternoon... now there's an arrest warrant out for the fighter. His bus was pulling out, and he threw something at it that broke the window and hurt one of the fighters on the bus. Some people are claiming it might be a publicity stunt for Saturday night's fight at the Barclays Center, but police are investigating the incident, so that would be going pretty far just for publicity.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs proposed to his boyfriend at Chipotle in New York City, and they even had a flash mob.

The flash mob was cool... but would you be upset if someone proposed to you at a Chipotle?

Jenna Dewan released a statement to Daily Mail that the rumors of Channing Tatum's frequent boozing and flirting are not true. She said she's happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true, and the reason their statement was so positive was because that's the reality of the situation. Rumor has it they were arguing a lot over the past few years, so who knows what's true?

Dancing With The Stars Athletes is a new four week competition coming soon. The mini-edition of Dancing With The Stars released some of the contestants' names, including Tonya Harding, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, and figure skater Adam Rippon. The official announcement with the entire cast will air on Good Morning America next Friday, April 13th.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tonight!

Video of &#039;It’s Animated, B*tch: Where’s the Beach?!&#039; | Jersey Shore | MTV

Oh, how we've missed that cast. It's on tonight at 8pm on MTV... TWO HOURS of The Jersey Shore!