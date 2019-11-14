Dirty Laundry: Country Music Awards Recap

Here's some highlights from the CMAs! Plus, more drama with Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his baby momma. Get the details in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

The 53rd annual CMA Awards went down last night in Nashville. Gigi Hadid was there with Kacey Musgraves. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, also in the building. Willie Nelson performed... Gwen Stefani was there with Blake Shelton (he won single of the year). Entertainer of the Year was Garth Brooks. P!nk was also there and said she's taking a couple years off to spend time with her family.

And did you see Jennifer Nettles' statement outfit?

Jennifer Nettles has a VERY important message for the #CMAawards red carpet. -- pic.twitter.com/jZPahTTkXZ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 13, 2019

The Masked Singer revealed another contestant... The ladybug was Kelly Osborne.

Alicia Keys is hosting the GRAMMYs again! Yay! Hopefully she'll do that duel piano thing again!

There's more drama with Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his baby momma. Jen is saying that Ronnie was trying to get back together with her after everything that went down! She said no, so he hooked up with one of her friends and then she blasted him on Instagram.

Christie Brinkley's ex-husband Peter Cook made the news recently because he's 60-years-old and proposed to a 21-year-old college student. Welp, nope... She's actually only 20 and has a fake ID. And this makes her YOUNGER than his daughter, Sailor. Grosssss.

Peter Cook's fiancée is younger than his daughter.https://t.co/IMztRA0HdX — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 14, 2019

