Dirty Laundry: Creeper Caught At Taylor Swift's RI Mansion

August 28, 2019
Taylor Swift had another unwanted visitor. Plus, Ed Sheeran made a big announcement! More in the Dirty Laundry with Gina J! 

Taylor Swift had another unwanted visitor at her Watch Hill, RI mansion... he tried to get into the gate and claimed he talked to her on the phone and was there to marry her. 

Some of the dancers on DWTS were cut from the upcoming season. Artem Chigvintsev was one of them. He says he was shocked and they told him just days before they announced everything!

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary's boat was involved in a fatal crash. 

 

Ed Sheeran announced he's taking a break from touring! 

 

