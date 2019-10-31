Dirty Laundry: Cuba Gooding Jr Pleads Not Guilty

Kim Kardashian gets Legally Blonde, Heidi Klum puts herself on display, and Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to more charges.

Cuba Gooding Jr. was in court today and he pled not guilty to some new charges. His attorney, Mark Jay Heller, went off on the prosecutors, calling them out for-- in his words-- maliciously prosecuting Cuba in the public eye. A short clip of the one of the incidents was released to the media, and he is not happy about that. The video definitiely makes it seem like Cuba is harassing a woman.

Video of Cuba Gooding Jr. Touches Accuser&#039;s Butt on Security Video | TMZ

The Rock bought a nine million dollar, 14,791 square foot mansion. It's in a town of only about 15,000 people... The Rock doesn't seem like the type of guy who ever slows down, but maybe that's his plan for this quiet estate?

Kim Kardashian released a video for Halloween, recreating a scene from Legally Blonde with her dressed as Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Heidi Klum's big Halloween party in New York City, and she is currently on display in an Amazon display window. People are working on her, putting on prosthetics and makeup for her costume, and she's allowing people to watch them do this in public. It's cool!

Break up alerts! Bachelor in Paradise's Demi and Kristian have called it quits. Rosie O'Donnell, 57, called it off with her 34-year-old Worcester, Mass. police officer fiancee. Niecy Nash and her husband have called it quits.

Jamie Foxx, 51, is dating a 26-year-old model.

Jennifer Aniston has been teasing that something big is coming up for Friends, but while we wait for that big announcement, Friends is coming to the big screen. The 8 Thanksgiving-themed episodes are going to be in movie theaters on November 24th and 25th.