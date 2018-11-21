Dirty Laundry: Is Dancing With The Stars Just a Popularity Contest?

Is Dancing With The Stars more focused on popularity than dancing skills? Plus, the return of Shaq-A-Clause and more in the latest Dirty Laundry!

Neil Patrick Harris is very upset over Dancing With The Stars' winner last night, Bobby Bones. Bobby didn't have the greatest scores, and there were other contestants that did much better than him, so they're calling the show out saying it's just a popularity contest.

One of the DWTS contestants, Milo Manheim (who's really good) gave out 300 phone chargers to the cast and crew, all engraved and everything.

Paris Hilton dumped Chris Zylka, and hasn't given the ring back. She's got plenty of money, why not just buy a ring for yourself and get rid of this one, Paris?

If Sex and the City 3 had happened, the plan was to kill off Mr. Big.

Frankie Muniz is engaged to his girlfriend.

David Guetta, 51 years old, is reportedly engaged to his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Megyn Kelly is close to finalising a $30 million exit from NBC, after she made comments about wearing blackface for Halloween. She's already planning her return to TV, probably back on cable news ahead of the 2020 election.

For 26 years in a row, Shaquille O'Neal has done this thing called "Shaq-A-Clause," giving out thousands of toys to kids in need. He started it back in 1992, after someone asked him to borrow money to help out underprivileged kids for Christmas. This year, Shaq is teaming up with Zappos.com to make the program bigger. Zappos is offering to cover shipping costs to donate toys through its website, and will match toy donations on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That's cool!

