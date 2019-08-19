Dirty Laundry: 'DWTS' New Season Cast Rumors

DWTS cast rumors are flying! Plus, a celebrity wedding AND a celebrity breakup! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

One of Gina's men got married over the weekend... Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his longtime girlfriend (TWELVE years!) finally tied the knot in Hawaii!

Season 4 Mama June: From Not to Hot is not happening... she's refusing to get help from producers. She's had substance abuse and gambling addictions.

Mama June Could Lose TV Career Over Dangerous Behavior https://t.co/yuzoi1FSOg — TMZ (@TMZ) August 19, 2019

Did Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes break up?

Heather Lockler was in court on Friday... she's not going to jail, but she's going for treatment.

Heather Locklear sentenced to 30 days in mental facility for cop battery case https://t.co/8XKOtdUj87 pic.twitter.com/rTYhCjU5BA — Page Six (@PageSix) August 16, 2019

Dancing with the Stars is back on September 16th and we'll find out this season's cast on Wednesday on GMA! But of course, rumors are already flying! We're hearing names like The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller, actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld, Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles. We'll find out which of these rumors are true on Wednesday!