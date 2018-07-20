Dirty Laundry: Danica Patrick Makes History at the ESPYs

Danica Patrick becomes the first female host of the ESPYs, Kim Kardashian is heading back to court, and the Brady Bunch house is for sale! This and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

The ESPY Awards took place last night, and for the first time ever there was a female host. Danica Patrick, the recently retired racecar driver put on her best show on the podium last night. Jim Kelly, the former quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, was a highlight with a very emotional speech, but the rest of the show seemed kind of flat.

Jim Kelly focused on one message when he accepted his Jimmy V Award. pic.twitter.com/HGYgIN4iln — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Dr. Pimple Popper was back on TV, as well, with some more shocking cases like a DJ with lesions on her legs and a guy with a baseball-sized cyst on his leg above his knee.

Kim Kardashian's perfumes sold five million dollars in five minutes. There's a company suing her, though, claiming she ripped off their logo for her new perfume Vibes.

The husband/ wife trapeze duo from America's Got Talent talked to TMZ and said they're getting a lot of job offers and are actually doing Cirque du Soleil right now. They're coming back to do the show again, and admitted she did get a bruise on her back after her on camera fall. They think the fire in their AGT performance might have made them a little sweatier, and she couldn't hear the cue from him because of the audience.

The Brady Bunch house is for sale! If you have $1.885 million, you could own this iconic home at 1122 Delling Street in Los Angeles, in the Studio City neighborhood along the Los Angeles River. It's got three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and it's meticulously maintained with the 70s aesthetic seen on the TV show. It was only used in the opening and closing shots of the show, the rest was filmed in a studio in L.A... but it's still the second most-photographed house in the U.S. The first? The White House.

