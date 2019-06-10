Dirty Laundry: David 'Big Papi' Ortiz Gets Shot

Why did Big Papi get shot in the Dominican Republic? The possible answer is crazy. Plus, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger get married, Prince Louis makes his debut, and more Dirty Laundry.

Ex-Boston Red Sox star David "Big Papi" Ortiz was shot in a Dominican Republic bar. But now, according to The Daily Mail, the shooter was a cop that was hired by a drug lord who believed that Big Papi was having an affair with his wife. It happened in his hometown of Santo Domingo, while he was sitting at a night club. Apparently a lot of people around Ortiz chased the shooter down and beat the crap out of him.

The Red Sox sent a medical plane down to pick him up and bring him back to Boston. They're going to admit him to Mass General, where he will get the best care in the world. This is going to be a long recovery for him, and we wish Big Papi the best.

Chris Pratt got married over the weekend to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine. He's 39, she's 29. This is Chris's second marriage. He and Katherine started dating last summer, so all this happened in one year.

Over the weekend, Little Prince Louis, the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It was the Trooping the Colour Celebration, and Meghan Markle was there, too, in her first appearance after having the baby. This ceremony was for Queen Elizabeth's birthday, which is apparently celebrated twice a year-- a regular birthday, and then one in the summer, because it's nicer weather.

Orlando Bloom had a dog that he loved so much, that when it died he kept its skeleton on display in his house. Weird!

Justin Bieber is challenging Tom Cruise to a MMA fight. Bieber said if Cruise doesn't respond, he'll never live it down.

John Cena is joining the cast of Fast and Furious 9, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not going to be in it.

Weekend Box Office:

3. Aladdin ($24.5 million)

2. Dark Phoenix ($33 million)

1. The Secret Life of Pets 2 ($47.1 million)

