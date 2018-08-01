Dirty Laundry: 'Hoff' the Market

David Hasselhoff is "HOFF" the market, Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford get heated, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

David Hasselhoff got married yesterday. This is the third marriage David, 66, who met his new wife Hayley Roberts, 38, while he was a talent judge on Britain's Got Talent in 2011. She asked for his autograph, he asked for a phone number... and seven years later here they are.

Kim Kardashian West is getting backlash over her comments about model/actor Tyson Beckford. Tyson posted comments on an Instagram photo of Kim walking on to Jimmy Kimmel's show, saying the plastic surgeon didn't do a great job on her right hip. Now, the war of words has begun, as Kim clapped back "Sis we all know why you don't care for it." LGBTQ communities are taking offense to what she said, because some feel what she wrote was homophobic.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised his stunt double/cousin on the set of their latest film Skyscraper. He got him a brand a new Ford F-150 pickup truck!

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are not hiding from people, as you can see on the cover of Us Weekly. They went to the beach, playing volleyball, wrestling in the sand, very affectionate, and kissing. It seems like they wanted to be noticed, so apparently the reports from last month that they were over are not true.

Is Naomi Campbell pregnant? The 48-year-old is dating a 35-year-old rapper named Skepta, and he posted a photo of a sonogram on Instagram, saying he can't wait. Now, everyone's thinking that she's pregnant!

Mark Wahlberg is searching for real people, and says he wants construction workers, blue collar workers, DPW workers, fishermen, and also mob guys for his next movie, filming in Massachusetts. Guys can audition on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at 129 Braintree Street in Allston, right outside of Boston.

Dirty Laundry is brought to you by your local Nissan dealer.