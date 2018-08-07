Dirty Laundry: Demi Gets Discharged

Demi Lovato gets released from the hospital, Kelly Clarkson lands a new gig, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Demi Lovato was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. She took a private plane to a rehab facility outside of California. She thanked her family, friends, and the medical personnel who took great care of her, and she thanked God for letting her stay alive.

Kelly Clarkson is getting a daytime TV talk show... we think she'll be great! She's got a bubbly personality, and she's real.

Kendall Jenner was with her boyfriend Ben Simmons and her dog, who allegedly bit a five year old girl. The Doberman Pinscher took a nip at the little girl, and didn't cause a puncture wound, but the girl's mom still called the police.

Charlotte Rae, the actress who played Mrs. Edna Garrett from Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life died over the weekend at 92 years old.

P!nk has canceled another show in Australia, because she's been hospitalized with dehydration and a gastric virus.

NSYNC's Lance Bass tweeted that he bid on The Brady Bunch house and won, but he spoke way too soon, because Jonathan Scott from The Property Brothers and HGTV, among other people, were also coming out.

Jon Bon Jovi showed up at a Stew Leonard's in Long Island on Saturday to promote his new wine. Apparently, the store had a 90 pound lobster which they named Bon Jovi.

Video of Jon Bon Jovi Surprises Long Island Grocery Shoppers

Chrissy Teigen live Tweeted during the 6.9 earthquake yesterday morning in Indonesia.

another aftershock just now. probably the 8th one we have felt since the big one last night. we are safe, up high and nothing around us. thinking about everyone around us and in Lombok especially. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 6, 2018

Angelina Jolie's lawyer Laura Wasser has quit because she says Angelina is nasty. Angelina wants to make sure the kids have no relationship with Brad Pitt, and apparently Wasser is tired of the nastiness.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018 Movie) Official Trailer - Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Sam Heughan

3.) The Spy Who Dumped Me ($12 million)

2.) Disney's Christopher Robin ($24.5 million)

1.) Mission: Impossible - Fallout ($35.3 million)

