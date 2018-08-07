Dirty Laundry: Demi Gets Discharged
Demi Lovato gets released from the hospital, Kelly Clarkson lands a new gig, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!
Demi Lovato was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. She took a private plane to a rehab facility outside of California. She thanked her family, friends, and the medical personnel who took great care of her, and she thanked God for letting her stay alive.
Kelly Clarkson is getting a daytime TV talk show... we think she'll be great! She's got a bubbly personality, and she's real.
Kendall Jenner was with her boyfriend Ben Simmons and her dog, who allegedly bit a five year old girl. The Doberman Pinscher took a nip at the little girl, and didn't cause a puncture wound, but the girl's mom still called the police.
Charlotte Rae, the actress who played Mrs. Edna Garrett from Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life died over the weekend at 92 years old.
P!nk has canceled another show in Australia, because she's been hospitalized with dehydration and a gastric virus.
NSYNC's Lance Bass tweeted that he bid on The Brady Bunch house and won, but he spoke way too soon, because Jonathan Scott from The Property Brothers and HGTV, among other people, were also coming out.
Marcia Marcia Marcia! Im feeling heartbroken today. As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house—at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed—even writing up the “winning bid” for my team after informing me of the good news. Isn’t a deadline a deadline? This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike. The next day, due to “unforeseen circumstances” the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished. Thanks for all the love and support. #CrushedDream #ShadyAF #DouglasElliman #ShadyBrady To make me happier you can register and vote November 6th!
Jon Bon Jovi showed up at a Stew Leonard's in Long Island on Saturday to promote his new wine. Apparently, the store had a 90 pound lobster which they named Bon Jovi.
Chrissy Teigen live Tweeted during the 6.9 earthquake yesterday morning in Indonesia.
another aftershock just now. probably the 8th one we have felt since the big one last night. we are safe, up high and nothing around us. thinking about everyone around us and in Lombok especially.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 6, 2018
Angelina Jolie's lawyer Laura Wasser has quit because she says Angelina is nasty. Angelina wants to make sure the kids have no relationship with Brad Pitt, and apparently Wasser is tired of the nastiness.
Weekend Box Office:
3.) The Spy Who Dumped Me ($12 million)
2.) Disney's Christopher Robin ($24.5 million)
1.) Mission: Impossible - Fallout ($35.3 million)
