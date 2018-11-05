Dirty Laundry: Demi Lovato Out of Rehab

Demi Lovato is out of rehab! And who's her new mystery man? Find out in the latest Dirty Laundry!

Demi Lovato is out of rehab after 90 days. They said she was going to be there until the end of the year, but apparently not. She also has a new man-- fashion designer Henri Levy-- whose line Enfants Riches Deprimes is very popular with the Hollywood crowd. He has also been in and out of rehab since he was a teenager, which could be a potential red flag for their relationship.

Demi Lovato deixando um restaurante em Beverly Hills, California - 3 de novembro (HOJE). #WelcomeBackDemiLovato pic.twitter.com/CMY3kCwI7F — Lovatics Records (@LovaticsRecs) November 4, 2018

Josh Brolin, 50, and his wife Kathryn, 31, welcomed a baby girl, Westlyn Reign. Brolin has a son who's 30 and a daughter who is 26.

Mac Miller's toxicology reports came back, and he he died from a mix of fentanol and cocaine. Authorities said it may not have been the amount that he took, but the combination itself, which is deadly.

Ariana Grande released a song 30 minutes before SNL over the weekend, called "Thank U, Next."

Video of Ariana Grande - thank u, next (audio)

Pete Davidson was on SNL, and he did mention Ariana, saying she's a wonderful, strong person, and he wished her the best. Pete is getting criticized because of a joke about a military guy who lost an eye. He's taking the blame, but SNL had the final say on everything in the show.

Diddy celebrated his 49th birthday by jumping out of a plane and landing at the Playboy Mansion. He also had a big party in West Hollywood, and invited a lot of celebrities to his house. At about 2am, the cops showed up and broke things up.

I DID IT!!! Thank you to my neighbors at the Playboy Mansion for letting me use their house to land. NO FEAR!!!! pic.twitter.com/aT1lyXT6ZE — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2018

Weekend Box Office:

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody | Final Trailer [HD> | 20th Century FOX

3. Nobody's Fool ($14 million)

2. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ($20 million)

1. Bohemian Rhapsody ($50 million)

