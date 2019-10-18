Dirty Laundry: Demi Lovato's Snapchat Hacked; Nudes Leaked

Demi Lovato's Snapchat was hacked! Plus, Lady Gaga took a bad fall. And Kylie Jenner's latest money grab. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Lady Gaga fell off the stage with a fan during a performance in Vegas, where she has a residency. Thankfully no one was hurt!

Jane Fonda got arrested again today for protesting to raise awareness about Climate Change.

Demi Lovato's Snapchat was hacked and nudes of her were leaked.

Jim Carrey and his girlfriend have called it quits.

Good Girls star Christina Hendricks is getting divorced after 10 years

Diddy and Steve Harvey's step daughter might be broken up because she unfollowed him on social media after he was seen with another woman.

Snoop Dogg was doing an interview and said he has a professional on his staff to roll his doobs. And he gets paid $50,000! And he gets free samples.

Kylie Jenner did that whole video tour of her office... and there's that part where she sings "rise and shine"... it went viral. And Ariana Grande wants to sample it. So, Kylie released two sweatshirts that say "rise and shine" for $65. UGH.

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy!