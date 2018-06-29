Dirty Laundry: Details On Jersey Shore Ronnie's Car Fight

More details about Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his fight with his baby mama, plus lots more Dirty Laundry that needs sorting!

Some more info came out about the fight between Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his baby mama. Jen apparently hit Ronnie while they were in the car, so he grabbed the wheel and pulled over. She jumped out with the baby, and he took off. She's saying that Ronnie hit her, and she had some scratches on her face too... but apparently, the cops believe she was the person who started the fight and the primary aggressor.

Tonight is going to be the finale for Jersey Shore, and Mike "The Situation" and Ronnie go at it in a huge fight between the two, about how Ronnie needs to go to rehab.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have moved in together, at a $25,000 per month rental home in L.A. It's got five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Ben scored 15.8 points per game with Philadelphia last year, so it's safe bet he can afford that rent. But there were reports that Kendall was kissing some other guy recently... not sure what's up there.

Ed Sheeran is being sued for $100 million by the company that owns rights to the song "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye is suing him for copyright infringement. The suit claims Ed's song "Thinking Out Loud" copies some riffs from the Marvin Gaye classic.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly split up, due in part to trust issues she had with him. They were reportedly planning a wedding, but they have called things off. They only went public with the relationship since last fall, although they've been going up for about five years.

Time magazine's list of most influential people is out, and Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Rihanna, Matt Drudge, and-- believe it or not-- Donald Trump have all made the list.