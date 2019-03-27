Dirty Laundry: Diana Ross's Big 75th Birthday

Find out who celebrated with Diana Ross for the big seven-five. Plus, a scary encounter for Justin Bieber, more developments in the Jussie Smollett case, and more Dirty Laundry...

Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday with an incredible party. What a list of celebrities! Berry Gordy (the founder of Motown), Beyonce, Heidi Klum, Bette Midler, Stevie Wonder, Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe, Robin Thicke, Diddy, Chris Rock, Leo DiCaprio, and many more. It looked like a lot of fun.

Khloe Kardashian made her hair look identical to Diana Ross's, but blonde, and people are accusing her of culture appropriation.

---- A post shared by Khloe Snapchat (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 27, 2019 at 12:04am PDT

The promo for the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been released. It kicks off on E! on Sunday, March 31st. Of course, it's got Khloe crying about Tristan Thompson.

Video of &quot;Keeping Up With The Kardashians&quot; Highlights Kardashians&#039; Real-Life Struggles This Season | E!

Justin Bieber had a scary moment. Some woman walked right into his hotel room. He was staying at a posh Laguna Beach resort and this woman who had been up all night partying with three of her friends walked into his room mistakenly. He had the door unlocked because he was waiting for room service. She stumbled in, the resort threw her out, and the police arrested her.

Jussie Smollett's case is still not closed. The FBI continues to investigate the letter that was sent to the Empire set. If they can prove he was behind that letter, he's going to face federal charges. The Empire cast is torn, and don't know whether they want him back on the show or not. Some cast members believe him, some people don't.

The two brothers that were allegedly paid to beat him up aren't talking. Their lawyer quit because they wouldn't come forth yesterday and admit they were behind the whole incident and Jussie was in on it. The whole case is sealed, so we're never going to find out the real truth.

Mama June is now saying that she is partially blind and needs her boyfriend back in the house to help her out, so she wants the judge to dismiss the domestic violence charges and to lift the protective order against him.

Happy birthday to Fergie, who turns 44 today. Fergalicious!

44 let’s do this A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Mar 27, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT

Mariah Carey turns 49 today, as well.

