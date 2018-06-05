Dirty Laundry: Did Janet Jackson Cry Wolf?

Janet Jackson had a scare with her son, Pete Davidson is moving fast with Ariana Grande, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Janet Jackson called police to do a welfare check on her 1-year-old while he was with his father this weekend in Malibu. The nanny tipped Janet off that her soon-to-be ex-husband was acting a little strange, so they brought the cops in. She thought he was doing drugs... but the police said everything was fine.

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson is moving really fast in his relationship with Ariana Grande. He just started dating the pop star, and he got two tattoos to symbolize their new love, including a bunny mask tattoo on his neck and her initials on his thumbs. But what happens when they're over and done with???

Stephen Belafonte filed a temporary restraining order this weekend against Mel B; he thinks she's trying to kill him! She allegedly said she wants him "dead or behind bars," and he says he's been hospitalized twice in the last year for stress and anxiety. Authorities said there's not enough evidence, so he cannot have the protective order against Mel B. that he's looking for.

According to TMZ, Sophia Richie and Scott Disick have not broken up, after Scott was seen with his hands all over some other girl the other week. These women were apparently long-time friends of Scott's... with his hands all over them, they must be really, REALLY good friends.

There were a few celebrity weddings this weekend. Actors Laura Prepon and Ben Foster got married.

And Kat Von D had a little goth wedding. She was dressed in red and had a devil headpiece on. It was really weird.

Brody Jenner also got married, and Caitlyn Jenner was a no-show.

Reese Witherspoon is in talks to play Elle Woods once again in Legally Blonde 3. The first one was released in 2001, and they did the sequel in 2003. Right now, Witherspoon is filming the second season of her HBO show Big Little Lies. Keeping busy, that Reese!

The weekend box office:

Video of Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

3. Adrift ($11.6 million)

2. Deadpool 2 ($23.1 million)

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story ($29.3 million)