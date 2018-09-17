Dirty Laundry: Did Mark Burnett Attack Tom Arnold?

We've got details on the fight between Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett, plus is Post Malone cursed?

Tom Arnold is claiming that producer Mark Burnett attacked him at a pre-Emmys party last night. Arnold did an interview recently with Salon and he vowed to confront Mr. Burnett about why he won't release some outtakes from The Apprentice, a show that he produced. Of course, Donald Trump, the host of the show, allegedly used some racial slurs on those tapes, and Arnold wants them released.

Burnett is saying that Tom attacked him, so this is going back and forth. Tom claimed Mark choked him, and he thought he was going to kill him.

Bullshit. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation. https://t.co/9yXAEXM6na — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

We know all about Post Malone's recent bad luck-- the emergency plane landing, the car crash in a Rolls Royce, and then someone broke into an old home looking for him. This all happened in the midst of about three weeks, leading some to believe the rapper might be cursed. Post Malone and Zach Baggins, the host of Ghost Adventures, were hanging out with the world's most wanted object, a box that inspired the horror flick The Possession. Zach touched the box, and then Post malone touched Zach, so did the box pass a curse onto them?

Carrie Underwood revealed some sad news this weekend, about having three miscarriages in the last two years. She does have a three-year-old son, and she's pregnant again with her second baby on the way.

Video of Carrie Underwood reveals her miscarriages, talk with God

Kanye West is adding a film production company to his list, called Half Beast LLC. He's got the name trademarked. Do you think it will be part of the adult film business?

Les Moonves was not invited tonight to the Emmy Awards. And Julie Chen wasn't on The Talk again this morning, so we don't know if she's coming back.

The Emmys are on tonight at 8pm, live from the Microsoft theater in L.A. Game of Thrones is expected to win big tonight, because they're up for 22 nominations.

Weekend box office:

Video of A Simple Favor (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively

3. A Simple Favor ($16.1 million)

2. The Nun ($18.2 million)

1. The Predator ($24 million)

