Dirty Laundry: Did Paris Jackson Try To Commit Suicide?

A call came in to authorities this weekend, but Paris insists she's fine. Plus, Kim K gets mommy-shamed, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to give men new eyebrows, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Did Paris Jackson attempt suicide over the weekend? There was a call of a possible attempted suicide at her home in the early morning hours on Saturday, but she denied it a couple hours later, saying nothing was going on and she was fine. The HBO Neverland series has to be weighing on Paris and her siblings, so hopefully she is okay.

Mama June got arrested along with her boyfriend at an Alabama gas station right. She's 39, he's 43, they've been together for about three years now. He was apparently threatening to kill her, which lead to them both being arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The judge told him to stay away from June, but the next day they decided to go together to the casino.

Cristiano Ronaldo just opened a new hair transplant clinic in Madrid. It's called Insparya. The hair transplant thing is pretty normal, but they also provide eyebrow hair transplants!

Kim Kardashian is being mommy shamed. She posted a video this weekend of the family going to an outdoor church, and her daughter North was dressed up in a black slip dress with black (or dark red) lipstick. Kim was dancing around, so now she's getting mommy shamed.

