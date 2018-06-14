Dirty Laundry: Did Tiffany Haddish Confirm #WhoBitBeyonce?

The truth about #WhoBitBeyonce might have finally been revealed. Learn all about it in today's Dirty Laundry!

Remember when actress Tiffany Haddish said someone bit Beyonce? Now we kind of know it was probably actress Sanaa Lathan, which was the big rumor. Tiffany did an interview where she said she got yelled at by Sanaa's family asking her why she would out her as the one who bit Beyonce.

Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom, adult film, actress, massive train wreck, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting a security guard. Cops showed up, and based on the video it's pretty obvious she was drunk. Farrah took had her child videotape her getting her butt injections. Um... really?

Video of Farrah Abraham Released from Jail After Beverly Hills Arrest | TMZ

Jamie Foxx has been accused of slapping a woman with... a piece of his anatomy 16 years ago. He is denying it.

Kim Kardashian West is on her private jet, heading to Memphis to meet Alice Marie Johnson, the woman that she got released from prison when she went talked to President Trump. They're going to be on the Today Show, tomorrow morning. We're sure we'll also see this meeting on Keeping Up With The Kardashians sooner than later.

WATCH: "You can go home now. Are you ready to go home?"@KimKardashian and Alice Johnson open up about the moment they got the news of Johnson's commutation in their first joint interview.@HodaKotb will have more tomorrow morning on @TODAYShow. pic.twitter.com/xVI3Lqxiii — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) June 13, 2018

And Kim met with one of the founders of Twitter at Kanye's party the birthday party, and she implored him to add an edit feature. Right now on Twitter, unlike other social media platforms, if you make a mistake, you have to delete everything. If anyone could convince Twitter to change their rules, it's probably Kim... so thank you, Kim Kardashian!!!

It's been revealed that Lincoln from The Bachelorette is a convicted criminal, and was charged with a sex crime. Just a week before the premiere of the show, he was convicted of indecent assault and battery after he assaulted a woman on a cruise ship. ABC has not said anything yet regarding this news.