Dirty Laundry: Diddy and Lori Harvey Meet Her Parents

Diddy and maybe-girlfriend Lori Harvey went on vacation with her parents! Plus, Heidi Klum gets married again, and what's up with those weird domes Kanye West is building? Find out what we know in the latest Dirty Laundry!

We heard rumors that Sean "Diddy" Combs was dating Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori. She's 22, he's 49... he already has six children... and Lori once dated Diddy's son. Well, it was family vacation time, and Diddy and Lori were spotted in Italy having lunch with Lori's mom Marjorie and Steve. That had to be awkward.

Heidi Klum had her second wedding to Tom Kaulitz in Italy over the weekend. He's 29, she's 46. They were secretly married in L.A. about six months ago, but had their second wedding on a Canadian warship that's been converted into a really nice luxury yacht. This is her third marriage, and his second.

Jenna Bush Hager welcomed a son, her third child with her husband Henry. She was just on the Today show last week when she announced she'd be leaving for maternity leave.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are considering moving to Greenwich. What about the mega-mansion they had built?

What's the deal with the domes that Kanye West built? His his people are claiming they're just temporary, but a neighbor complained to the the L.A. County on July 18th and a building inspector said they appeared to be permanent. The inspector told Kanye's contractor they had to get a permit by the middle of September, or they would have to tear the domes down.

Kanye West is building Star Wars-inspired domes in Calabasas with hopes of becoming "one of the biggest real-estate developers of all time, what Howard Hughes was to aircrafts and what Henry Ford was to cars.": https://t.co/UPoG9QUlrQ #KanyeWest #StarWars pic.twitter.com/86DomH5ix0 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 31, 2019

A$AP Rocky was at Kanye's Sunday Service this weekend. He used to date Kendall Jenner, so they were hanging out together.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of Fast &amp; Furious Presents: Hobbs &amp; Shaw - Official Trailer #2 [HD>

3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ($20 million)

2. The Lion King ($38.2 million)

1. Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw ($60.8 million)