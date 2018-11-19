Dirty Laundry: Diddy Honors Kim Porter

Diddy remembers Kim Porter, Mandy Moore gets married, and Heather Locklear is back in psychiatric holding. These stories and more in the latest Dirty Laundry...

Ellen DeGeneres had the Backstreet Boys on the show today, performing and talking about their 2019 tour. Of course, they're also playing our All-Star Christmas show this year, and tickets are almost sold out, so if you want to see them live Click Here and buy tickets while you can!

Video of Backstreet Boys Play &#039;Never Have I Ever&#039;

Heather Locklear has been placed on a psychiatric hold again after her therapist determined that she was in need of some help.

Paris Hilton has called off her engagement to her fiance. They dated for about a year and got engaged earlier this year, during a trip to Aspen. Apparently Paris felt they moved too fast. She's got a two million dollar ring... will she give it up or not?

Diddy hosted a private memorial to honor his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, who passed away. It was at his Bel-Air mansion, the home was filled with photos of Porter and their family. A candle lit walkway greeted everyone as they walked in, and more than 100 family and friends attended. Mary J Blige, Pharrell, and French Montana were among the attendees. Diddy broke his silence and said "I'll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever." It's so sad.

For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. pic.twitter.com/QtVnUrv0ep — Diddy (@Diddy) November 18, 2018

This Is Us star Mandy Moore got married to her boyfriend yesterday, and she wore pink! She said her cat died the day before her wedding. Poor thing...

11•18•18 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Nov 19, 2018 at 1:15pm PST

Here's one tradition that makes us glad we're not Royals. A tradition that dates back from the 1900's that everyone in the Royal Family is weighed before Christmas dinner and after Christmas dinner. How embarrassing!

Weekend Box Office:

3. Bohemian Rhapsody ($15.7 million)

2. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch ($38.3 million)

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald ($62.2 million)

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by BJ's Wholesale Club.