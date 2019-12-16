Dirty Laundry: Diddy's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Diddy celebrated his 50th with a few famous friends. Plus, Cardi B gave hubby Offset a nice birthday gift! And Madonna's still dating that 26-year-old dude. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend and tons of celebs were there! Kim and Kanye, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Dr. Dre... they celebrated at his $40M mansion in California. They passed out McDonald's apple pies and breakfast sandwiches, LOL.

Cardi B was also there! And she celebrated hubby Offset's birthday. He turned 28 and she gave him half a million dollars. She didn't know what to get him because he has everything. And they went to the strip club.

Jamie Foxx also celebrated his 52nd birthday in Vegas.

Photos came out of Madonna in Miami... she's 61 and has a 26-year-old boyfriend. And her daughter was on the balcony making out with her boyfriend.

Chelsea Handler's longtime sidekick, Chuey died over the weekend at 63. He had a severe stomach ache, was hospitalized in New Mexico, where he died.

Actor Danny Aiello also died last week. He was 86.

And the box office:

Knives Out - $9.2M

Frozen 2 - $19.1M

Jumanji - $63M