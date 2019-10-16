Dirty Laundry: Does It Matter If Teresa Giudice Cheated?

Check out the shocking new trailer for Real Housewives of New Jersey! Plus, the latest update on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram followers, Andy Grammer is expecting a new child, and more Dirty Laundry.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is coming back on November 6th on Bravo, and they released a new trailer which makes it look like Teresa Giudice does cheat on Joe while he was in prison. Joe is in Italy right now after he was released by ICE, and he was always suspected he was of cheating on Teresa, which makes it weird that people are trying to make such a big deal of her cheating on him.

Video of Official First Look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Premiere Episode | Bravo

Felicity Huffman had been sentenced to 14 days in prison, but now we're finding out that she's only going to serve 13 days. Some food does not digest that fast. She'll now be out October 27th, which is good because she has a lot of things to do, like board games and tanning while she's at Club Fed.

Congratulations to Andy Grammer and his wife, who announced they're expecting another baby. We're so excited to see him at All-Star Christmas! He has a two-year-old daughter named Louisiana, so we'll have to find out what they're going to name the second daughter.

Keke Palmer was asked out by Bachelorette star Mike Johnson. She said she felt very ambushed, and she has turned him down on that date. Mike doesn't seem to be the smoothest of operators.

Jennifer Aniston is now up to 10.8 million Instagram followers, with only two posts! She broke a record set by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who had a record of how long it took them to get their first one million followers. Even more impressive is that Jen got to that number for a solo account, not being part of a couple, which seem to rule social media these days.

There's a new show to watch on TLC called Welcome To Plathville, that follows a conservative family with nine kids who don't use technology. The kids don't drink soda, and they have no clue who Justin Bieber or Tom Brady are. The show airs in November.