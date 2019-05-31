Dirty Laundry: Does Kylie Jenner Wash Her Face Wrong?

We got a couple new celeb babies to talk about! Plus, the internet says Kylie Jenner didn't wash her face correctly... and R. Kelly could face 30 years in prison! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Jersey Shore's Snooki and her husband welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Angelo James.

Angelo James LaValle -- 7.5 lbs pic.twitter.com/i74tzTf9Ye — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) May 30, 2019

The Bachelor's Arie and wife Lauren welcomed their baby girl, Alessi!

Ex-‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren welcome baby girl https://t.co/FjVBMSVDuY pic.twitter.com/tJXv9nHRvW — Page Six (@PageSix) May 31, 2019

R. Kelly was charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault, pertaining to one victim who was between the ages of 13-16 at the time. He'll be back in court.

BREAKING: R. Kelly reportedly charged with new sex crimes, faces 30 years in prisonhttps://t.co/pCM6Azvs49 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 30, 2019

Offset just got out of his charges after allegedly smashing someone's phone at Target.

People are picking on Kylie Jenner after she posted a video taking her makeup off. The internet was criticizing the way she washed her face.

People still aren’t buying Kylie Jenner’s face wash regimen...



"Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn't even know how to wash their face properly." -- https://t.co/eAPVqhSImQ pic.twitter.com/3yzl9O78Fd — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom says Khloe is the love of his life and he wants to get back together with her. And he said Tristan Thompson couldn't handle the fame of being linked to the famous family, which led to his cheating.