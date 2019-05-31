Dirty Laundry: Does Kylie Jenner Wash Her Face Wrong?

May 31, 2019
Gina J

(Photo by Hahn Lionel/Abaca Press/TNS/Sipa USA)

Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Shows

We got a couple new celeb babies to talk about! Plus, the internet says Kylie Jenner didn't wash her face correctly... and R. Kelly could face 30 years in prison! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

Jersey Shore's Snooki and her husband welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Angelo James.

The Bachelor's Arie and wife Lauren welcomed their baby girl, Alessi! 

R. Kelly was charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault, pertaining to one victim who was between the ages of 13-16 at the time. He'll be back in court.

Offset just got out of his charges after allegedly smashing someone's phone at Target. 

People are picking on Kylie Jenner after she posted a video taking her makeup off. The internet was criticizing the way she washed her face. 

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom says Khloe is the love of his life and he wants to get back together with her. And he said Tristan Thompson couldn't handle the fame of being linked to the famous family, which led to his cheating.  

 

 

dirty laundy

