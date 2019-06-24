Dirty Laundry: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Is In a Coma

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife was put in an induced coma, someone tried to steal Halle Berry's entire house, Cardi B runs the BET Awards, and more Dirty Laundry.

Duane Chapman (Dog the Bounty Hunter)'s wife Beth Chapman is in a medically-induced coma. She has throat cancer, and over the weekend she had an incident where she couldn't swallow and was choking. It sounds like she will recover, so we're hoping she pulls through.

Cuba Gooding Junior said his accuser's own words show that she has a "warped mental state" and he thinks the charges should be dropped. In her blog, the woman writes about her history of mental illness, including depression, ADHD, PTSD, and anxiety disorder. She said "My brain is one big fat mess, but I have a lot of pride, and I'm in to win."

Someone tried to steal Halle Berry's entire house. Ronald Eugene Griffith, 59, showed up on Halle's L.A. property and tried to put new locks on the door and claim he was the owner of the property. Apparently, he changed her deed illegally as a claim that he owned the property. He's out on a $36 thousand bond, still claiming that it's his property. He didn't even know it was Halle Berry's house!

The BET Awards happened last night, and some people are not happy that Cardi B won Album of the Year. Her husband Offset got a lap dance, she wore three different outfits, and she was basically the talk of the show.

Video of Cardi B Slays As She Snags Album Of The Year Award At The 2019 BET Awards!

Mary J. Blige received a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is well deserved.

Video of Mary J. Blige Receives Lifetime Achievement Award! | BET Awards 2019

Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend got a marriage license. This guy seems like bad news, having been convicted for attempted rape and manslaughter. Nicki claims he's matured since then, so guess we'll see...

Weekend box office:

Video of Toy Story 4 | Now Playing

3. Aladdin ($12.2 million)

2. Child's Play ($14 million)

1. Toy Story 4 ($118 million)

Today's Dirty Laundry is presented by Tempur Pedic.