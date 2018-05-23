Dirty Laundry: DWTS, Idol, Miss USA & More

Lots of TV to cover, so let's dive right in to today's Dirty Laundry!

Dancing With The Stars Athletes named its winner-- 28-year-old figure skater Adam Rippon from Pennsylvania.

Video of Adam and Jenna&#039;s - Freestyle – Dancing with the Stars

American Idol dragged on for two hours yesterday, and named Maddie Poppe the winner. She's pretty talented, she plays the guitar, the piano, and the ukulele. We also found out that she's dating the runner up Caleb Hutchinson. Gabby and Cade are also a couple... there have been rumors that people were hooking up in the house, and this news seems to make that more believable.

Video of Maddie Poppe Wins American Idol 2018 - Finale - American Idol 2018 on ABC

The Miss USA pageant happened last night, too, and Miss Nebraska won. Sarah Rose Summers will represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant, and she'll be the Miss USA title holder for the next year. She's 23 and has two degrees from Texas Christian University. 98 Degrees performed, which was totally Gina's highlight of the show.

Video of Miss USA 2018 - Nebraska l Sarah Rose Summers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have delayed their honeymoon, but they made their first official appearance at Prince Charles' 70th birthday kickoff event. Prince Charles doesn't turn 70 until November, and they've kicked it off already six months prior!

Harry and Meghan will visit her father while he's recovering from heart surgery. You know how he's recovering? He was spotted at the drive thru line of Starbucks, getting a frappuccino with whipped cream on it!

Nick Jonas sent a flirty message to Jenna Dewan on social media.

Relatable. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

He was also seen out for dinner with Bebe Rexha last night, but they were both on American Idol, so were they just out as friends?

Ariana Grande moved on quick from Mac Miller. She's dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Yeah they're both the same age, and both just got out of relationships.

We've got another celebrity breakup, but it's no big surprise... Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his girlfriend have broken up.

Meanwhile, people are saying John Cena and Nikki Bella are basically back together again.

It's time to bring on the men! They better not chicken out. -- #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/QJFMEmunBe — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 12, 2018

Don't forget, The Bachelorette is going to start on Monday, and they're saying that Becca is engaged!

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by your local Nissan dealers.