Dirty Laundry: Ed Sheeran, More Snubbed By GRAMMY Nominations

Who got snubbed in the GRAMMY nominations? Plus, Nick Carter gets a restraining order against his brother, and more Dirty Laundry.

The GRAMMY nominations came out today, and Lizzo leads the nominations with eight. Billie Eilish and Little Nas X got six nominations each. Taylor Swift got three nominations, but she was snubbed from the Record and Album of the Year categories for Lover. Halsey was also pretty much left out, along with BTS, Bruce Springsteen, Meghan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, and Ed Sheeran.

Nick Carter has been granted a one year restraining order against his brother Aaron. That restraining order also works with his sister, Angel, so neither of their families will have to deal with him for at least a year.

Aaron was in court and the judge told him that he's too dangerous to keep his guns. Aaron was told that he needs to give them all up, and he went off, screaming that he'll go to another state and buy a bunch of guns there. Aaron's mom is managing him again and he was hospitalized the other week, so hopefully things will improve for him.

Kanye West has been told to stop construction on one of his ranches in Wyoming. He was trying to do an amphitheater without a permit.

Brad Pitt, 55, is supposedly dating 30-year-old actress named Alia Shawkat. She used to be on Arrested Development.

Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago, claiming officials created a narrative that he was the mastermind of a hoax attack. He said the Osundairo brothers were held for forty seven hours and then told they'd get immunity, and created the story that he paid them to beat him up. He is countersuit for malicious prosecution.