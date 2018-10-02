Dirty Laundry: Ed Sheeran Sighted In Branford, CT!

Why was Ed Sheeran in Branford, CT? And what was Kanye West ranting about this time? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry!

Ed Sheeran was in Branford, Connecticut over the weekend. He stopped by Tommy Sullivan's Cafe for a Guinness, and about 20 minutes later a bunch of people from a wedding he attended with his fiance showed up. He was really nice, very polite, and he took pictures with everybody. The cafe was celebrating their 40th anniversary, and this was an awesome, unexpected way to mark the occasion.

Kanye West caused some problems this weekend, as usual. He showed up on the left-leaning Saturday Night Live, with his Make America Great Again hat, which ticked off a lot of people at SNL. They reportedly didn't let him wear it, and he was talking to the crowd about how they weren't letting him wear it. He also dressed up as a water bottle during the show.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Kanye also reached out to Colin Kaepernick and wants him to meet with Donald Trump for a dialogue.

Cardi B turned herself into police today, and she was arrested in connection with a fight earlier this year at a strip club in Queens, New York. She was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, and will be arraigned on October 29th. She doesn't seem to be taking this very seriously, but she might be in a little bit of hot water here.

And Cardi B might be doing a song with Meek Mill, who is the ex boyfriend of Nicki Minaj. That might start some more fireworks between the two of them.

Video of Lindsay Lohan shows her accusing parents of trafficking their children, and then she gets punched in the face by the woman.

Gwyneth Paltrow got married over the weekend to Brad Falchuk. Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, and Robert Downey Jr. were all in attandenace in the Hamptons.

Weekend box office:

3. The House With A Clock In Its Walls ($12.6 million)

2. Smallfoot ($23 million)

1. Night School ($27.2 million)