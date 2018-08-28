Dirty Laundry: Fans Flock To Detroit For Aretha Franklin

The memorial for Aretha Franklin starts today, Cardi B offends Martin Luther King's family, and The Rock proves he's the nicest dude in Hollywood!

Aretha Franklin's casket arrived for public viewing in Detroit today. The lines were huge, not to mention all the flowers! The public viewing takes place today and tomorrow at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, followed by the funeral on Friday.

Cardi B has offended Martin Luther King's family by playing Coretta Scott King for a skit called The Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement. The sketch included multiple references to MLK's infamous infidelities, and even a trip to Memphis where he was assassinated. The sketch is part of Wild 'N Out star Rip Michaels' new show Off the Rip. Cardi has apologized to King's daughter.

Spice Girl Mel B was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to clarify the story reported yesterday. According to Mel B, she's not an alcoholic, she's not a sex addict, and she's not going into therapy full time. She is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, so that's what she's being treated for, and she says the alcoholic and sex addict stuff is just not true.

Video of Mel B Gets Candid About Why She&#039;s Seeking Treatment

When he was at 2 Chainz' wedding the other week, everybody was making fun of Kanye because he wore slippers with his heels hanging off the back. He claimed it's because people wear them that way in Japan.

Angelo Pizarro lost his mom and his sister in a car accident. His mom had been a huge fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, so the kid tweeted his wish that The Rock could do something for his mom's funeral. The Rock reached out and taped something for the kid. What a great guy!