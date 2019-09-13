Dirty Laundry: Felicity Huffman Gets Two Weeks In Jail

Felicity Huffman is going to the clink... but not for long. Plus, sadly Eddie Money has passed away. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Eddie Money has passed away at age 70. He did have cancer, but it looks like it was something to do with a heart valve procedure he had recently.

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to TWO WHOLE WEEKS in jail for the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors were originally looking at four months, but she pleaded guilty. Apparently she already does a lot of community service. She'll turn herself in late next month.

Kylie Jenner's Playboy cover was released today. It's nothing we haven't seen already.

Is Rihanna pregnant? There were rumors going around Twitter after her performance at the Diamond Ball and people were saying there was a "bump". TMZ says she's not.

Mama June and her boyfriend were indicted by grand jury for drug possession.

Adele filed for divorce from Simon Konecki... they didn't have a prenup and he could get up to $90M!