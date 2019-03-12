Dirty Laundry: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin & More Busted In College Admissions Scheme

The cover has been blown on a huge conspiracy involving rich and powerful parents hooking their kids up with prestigious colleges. Plus, Kim K's latest good deed, and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

The FBI is calling it Operation; Varsity Blues, and actresses Felicity Huffman (who's married to William H. Macy) and Lori Loughlin (who played Becky on Full House) are among dozens of parents, sports coaches, and college prep executives accused of carrying out a national conspiracy to get students into prestigious colleges.

William "Rick" Singer set up a non-profit charitable foundation which served as a front to launder money for these really rich parents to get their kids into very exclusive schools. Singer even told the parents they could write this off as a charitable contribution on their taxes.

When the parents' kids took the S.A.T.s, Singer would set it up where they'd fix it, and have somebody else take it for them, or correct the tests to give them higher scores. If the money was sent to college athletics, the coaches would lie and say these kids were coming onto their teams. Lori's daughters were positioned to be on the Crew Team, when they were not actually on the Crew Team.

Loughlin's daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade, posted a video that said how excited she was about game days and partying... but she wasn't really into school.

Video of basically all the tea you need to know about me (boys, college, youtubers)

Felicity was arrested, and Lori is out of the country, but she's about to turn herself in. Lori's husband is Mossimo Giannulli, the founder of Mossimo clothing. He was arrested, too. The interesting part is William H. Macy was not arrested... no one knows why.

Kim Kardashian West is helping a man that was released from prison by paying his rent for the next five years. Matthew Charles served 20 of 35 years for a nonviolent drug deal and weapon charges. Matthew says he's going to try to buy a house. Kim's been working on getting nonviolent criminals out early, because they're serving ridiculously long sentences. This is certainly a nice gesture by her.

Conor McGregor was arrested again, this time in Miami. He was leaving the Fontainebleau on Miami Beach, and one of his fans was walking out with him. The fan took a picture, McGregor walked up to him, took his phone, threw it on the ground, and smashed it with his feet, then walked away. Why can't he just take a picture, what's the big deal? Was he doing something he wasn't supposed to be doing?

