Dirty Laundry: Felicity Huffman Is Out of Jail

After just 11 days, Felicity Huffman is a free woman. Plus, Kanye's new album finally drops, and so did Jeff Bezos... out of the number one richest person spot. Who took his place at number one? Find out now...

Felicity Huffman is out of jail already, after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence. If you're in the prison she was in, if you have a release date for Sunday, they allow you to leave on Friday, and that's exactly what happened for Felicity.

J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez are donating food to a school in Tennessee. A teacher posted on Facebook about one of her students coming to her and asking when they were getting food through the cafeteria, because the kid didn't have any food at home. J.Lo and A-Rod saw the woman's post, and donated one year's worth of meals for students at the elementary school.

Jane Fonda got arrested again for a third week in a row, for activism. Her Fire Drill Fridays are protesting climate change, and this week Ted Danson got arrested with her, too.

Ben Affleck is apparently online dating. Don't get your hopes up, though-- he's not on the dating sites we would use, he's on Raya, a system that's just for celebrities and VIPs.

Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King is out today, finally. Apparently, Kanye told the people working on the album that they had to abstain from premarital sex while they worked on the project. How is that any of Kanye's business?

The CW network has announced they're picking up full seasons of Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

It looks like Amazon's Jeff Bezos is not the world's richest person anymore. Bill Gates is now the number one. Bezos' fortune is now $103.9 billion, while Bill Gates has $105.7 billion.

