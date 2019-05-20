Dirty Laundry: Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington In Connecticut

The HBO series came to a controversial ending, but the star was spotted right here in CT! Plus, Kim and Kanye's baby has a name, Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't know a guy attacked him, and more Dirty Laundry.

About 18 million people watched the Game of Thrones finale. The eight year run hit came to an end with the biggest viewership of the year for the show. There was a mixed reaction.

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, was in Connecticut this weekend in Madison. He was spotted at a book store called RJ Julia.

Kim and Kanye's new baby is named Psalm West.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was in South Africa, and a guy tried to drop kick him. The guy hit him pretty hard, but Arnold didn't even notice somebody kicked him. He thought someone just bumped into him by accident.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Scarlett Johansson is engaged to SNL's Colin Jost. They got engaged on Thursday night at the Blue Hills Stone Barns, before Colin went back to work as SNL's head writer on Friday. Congratulations to them. This will be his first marriage, and her third time down the aisle. She was married to Ryan Reynolds and also Romain Dauriac.

The American Idol finale happened last night, and Laine Hardy won.

The Voice finale airs tonight, with Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers performing.

Weekend box office:

3. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu ($24.8 million)

2. Avengers Endgame ($29.4 million)

1. John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum ($57 million)

