Dirty Laundry: Golden Globe Nominations

Golden Globe nominations are out! Plus, Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe. And sadly, there were some celebrity deaths over the weekend. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Golden Globe Award nominations were announced... and Marriage Story got 6 nominations, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood got 5, and The Irishman got 5 also. Ricky Gervais is hosting! And J.Lo got nominated for Hustlers! See the complete list here!

BTW, J.Lo was on SNL this weekend. There was a scene with A-Rod and Pete Davidson. Pete, BTW, is dating Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber and Cindy is reportedly not happy.

Congratulations to Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who won Miss Universe last night.

And what was up with Steve Harvey's jacket?

What in the name of Coming to America is Steve Harvey wearing? #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/d8j59dI2Nv — Jonathan B. Adler (@TheOriginalJBA) December 9, 2019

Lizzo was twerking on the jumbotron at a basketball game... LOL!

Lizzo hits a twerk while enjoying the the Laker Girls routine to “Juice” at tonight’s Lakers game... pic.twitter.com/xdDQV8OqPJ — Karen Civil ---- (@KarenCivil) December 9, 2019

Sad news over the weekend -- Carroll Spinney of Sesame Street fame died at 85.

And rapper Juice WRLD died at 21 over the weekend. TMZ is reporting that FBI was waiting for him when he landed on a tip that he had guns on his private jet and he swallowed a bunch of Percocet pills.

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy.