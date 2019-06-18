Dirty Laundry: 'Grand Hotel' Is Instantly Addictive TV

Grand Hotel is Gina's new TV obsession! Plus, good news for David Ortiz, a shocking truth about Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt, a Mark Wahlberg appearance in Connecticut and much more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Last night was the premiere of Grand Hotel. It's the new show produced by Eva Longoria, and Gina has found her new obsession! It was the highest rated debut for a summer drama in almost two years, hitting 3.7 million viewers. The show was filmed in Miami, at the Fontainebleau Hotel... a good place to get in trouble :)

Good news for David Ortiz-- his wife Tiffany announced that he's in good condition, so his condition has been upgraded. Apparently the police in the Dominican Republic have identified the person they believe paid the guy to almost killed Ortiz at a bar in Santo Domingo. Police in the Dominican, however, are not the most honest people, so who knows if we'll ever get the whole truth.

Lauren Bushnell, who was on The Bachelor and was once engaged to Ben Higgins, made news in Bachelor Nation today-- she just got engaged to country singer Chris Lane.

Another Bachelor couple from Bachelor in Paradise, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone got married this weekend in Mexico.

Jed Wyatt, the country singer from Nashville who was competing on this season of The Bachelorette, apparently wasn't single when he started the show. His ex-girlfriend did a big interview with People magazine, claiming that Jed was in a relationship with her for 4 months prior to going on The Bachelorette, and he promised when he came back, things would change for them. They did change, because it looks like he ghosted her when he got back from the show.

Mama June's boyfriend crashed his car into her house. Neighbors said he was speeding down the street, whipped his SUV into the driveway, and crashed into the garage door. Mama June came outside in lingerie to help him out of the car. He stumbled out, shirtless and barely able to walk. Thankfully he didn't hit anyone. Honey Boo Boo isn't going back to her mother's house, and it seems like June doesn't even care. It's so sad... she's choosing this guy over her own kid.

Mark Wahlberg is going to be right here in Connecticut this Thursday, at the Wahlburgers at the Westfield Trumbull mall. He'll be hanging out from 5:30-7pm... Road trip!

