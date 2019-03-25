Dirty Laundry: Gronk Announces Retirement

Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL... and he's not the only one to hang up a jersey! Plus, Dr. Dre takes some heat for posting about his daughter's acceptance to USC, Mel B reveals a shocking hook up surprise from the past, and more Dirty Laundry!

Gronk retired after nine seasons in the NFL, all with the New England Patriots. What's he going to do next? He may do movies or wind up in the WWE.

Dr. Dre had posted on social media that his daughter got accepted into USC all on her own... but he left out the part when he and his friend Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to the school back in 2013. They started the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy For The Arts, Technologies, and Business Foundation with the $70 million. Dre's daughter Truly Young is now saying her dad pushed her to go to USC.

Nikki Bella announced her retirement. She's 35 years old, and spent 12 years with the WWE. She said the travel was just too much, and her body couldn't take it anymore. She wants to start a fashion brand next. And of course, she's not with John Cena anymore, she is with her ex-Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. Sounds like she's got everything lined up for a great life ahead.

Spice Girls' Mel B announced over the weekend on Piers Morgan's show that yes she and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) hooked up.

This is not good. Allegedly, there are reports out now that Wendy Williams' husband's alleged mistress has given birth to a baby girl. Wendy, when will you divorce the guy? The baby was born the day after Wendy announced that she was living in a sober house.

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele went out drinking Friday night at a Greenwich Village gay bar in New York City, and they entered a drinking contest. Adele wound up on the floor, and Jennifer won the contest.

Kanye West's Sunday church service is now attracting Hollywood stars. This Sunday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom showed up for the first time.

Alanis Morissette announced she is expecting her third baby.

so much NEWness... ❤️❤️❤️❤️-------------------------------------------- A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on Mar 25, 2019 at 11:16am PDT

Nicolas Cage applied for a marriage license on Saturday, to marry his girlfriend of almost a year, makeup artist Erika Koike. He's 55, she's 38. This will be Nicolas's fourth marriage.

Jordan Peel's movie Us was the number one movie at the box office. It pulled in $70.3 million and broke a record for the biggest opening weekend for an original horror movie.

