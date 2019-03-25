Dirty Laundry: Gronk Announces Retirement
Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL... and he's not the only one to hang up a jersey! Plus, Dr. Dre takes some heat for posting about his daughter's acceptance to USC, Mel B reveals a shocking hook up surprise from the past, and more Dirty Laundry!
Gronk retired after nine seasons in the NFL, all with the New England Patriots. What's he going to do next? He may do movies or wind up in the WWE.
It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.
Dr. Dre had posted on social media that his daughter got accepted into USC all on her own... but he left out the part when he and his friend Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to the school back in 2013. They started the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy For The Arts, Technologies, and Business Foundation with the $70 million. Dre's daughter Truly Young is now saying her dad pushed her to go to USC.
Nikki Bella announced her retirement. She's 35 years old, and spent 12 years with the WWE. She said the travel was just too much, and her body couldn't take it anymore. She wants to start a fashion brand next. And of course, she's not with John Cena anymore, she is with her ex-Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. Sounds like she's got everything lined up for a great life ahead.
Spice Girls' Mel B announced over the weekend on Piers Morgan's show that yes she and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) hooked up.
This is not good. Allegedly, there are reports out now that Wendy Williams' husband's alleged mistress has given birth to a baby girl. Wendy, when will you divorce the guy? The baby was born the day after Wendy announced that she was living in a sober house.
Jennifer Lawrence and Adele went out drinking Friday night at a Greenwich Village gay bar in New York City, and they entered a drinking contest. Adele wound up on the floor, and Jennifer won the contest.
#JLaw tackles @Adele. @thebritafilter: “Jennifer you don’t need to do that. This isn’t the Hunger Games.” pic.twitter.com/E45ldYV3ie— Brita Filter (@thebritafilter) March 23, 2019
Kanye West's Sunday church service is now attracting Hollywood stars. This Sunday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom showed up for the first time.
Alanis Morissette announced she is expecting her third baby.
so much NEWness... ❤️❤️❤️❤️--------------------------------------------
Nicolas Cage applied for a marriage license on Saturday, to marry his girlfriend of almost a year, makeup artist Erika Koike. He's 55, she's 38. This will be Nicolas's fourth marriage.
Jordan Peel's movie Us was the number one movie at the box office. It pulled in $70.3 million and broke a record for the biggest opening weekend for an original horror movie.
This Dirty Laundry is presented by Durants Party Rental.