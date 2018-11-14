Dirty Laundry: Gwen & Blake Want a Baby

The pop power couple are reportedly considering a surrogate! Plus how J.Lo is making millions for 20 minutes of work, and more Dirty Laundry!

US Weekly is saying that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are determined to have a child together, and they're getting a surrogate.

Jennifer Lopez is making millions for about 20 minutes of work. She's been doing appearances in Qatar at a really high-end mall, where she plays a 20 minute set followed by a question and answer session... and she gets paid $2 million. PLUS, she makes another million dollars for expenses, including a private plane there and back.

P!nk's husband is threatening to shoot anyone that loots their property. Carey Hart and about ten other guys posed with masks and guns posed with a sign that said looters are going down.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their home in the wildfires, and they're donating half a million dollars to the Malibu Foundation, to help restore Malibu's magic.

Rob Kardashian wants to pay less child support to Blac Chyna. He's been crying that he has no money, and he even had to sell his sock company to his mom.

The Bachelor's Arie and his fiance Lauren are expecting their first child. ABC also announced Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton is going to premiere on January 7th.

