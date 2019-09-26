Dirty Laundry: Hailey Bieber's Bachelorette Party

Hailey Bieber had her bachelorette party last night. Plus, we know who is performing at the Super Bowl! And Diddy's ex, Cassie, got married! More in the Dirty Laundry with Gina J!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headling halftime at the Super Bowl!

Hailey Bieber had her bachelorette party last night, Kendall Jenner was there. Her big wedding Number 2 is happening this weekend in South Carolina. (She and Biebs got married last year, but now they're having the big celebration.) Anyway, at the bachelorette party, they were drinking from man part-shaped straws, LOL.

The Masked Singer was on last night with 8 million viewers. Spoiler alert... the ice cream costume was big-time gamer, Ninja (who BTW makes $500k A MONTH playing video games)?! And the egg costume was figure skater, Johnny Weir.

Remember how Diddy ended up hiring a personal trainer for his ex, Cassie? Well, Cassie ended up marrying him! His name is Alex Fine and they're cute together! They're having their first baby! Congrats!

Princess Beatrice is engaged, so we have another Royal Wedding to look forward to!