Dirty Laundry: Happy Birthday Betty White!

Betty turns 97 years old today! And another famous 97 year old flipped his SUV in England. Find out who, plus Gina's surprising cameo in the new music video from Teresa Giudice's daughter!

Happy Birthday Betty White! She is 97 years young today.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, got into a car accident. The Duke of Edinburgh flipped his SUV while driving home. He was lucky he was unharmed. The other person wasn't harmed either. Both had to take a breathalyzer.

The Masked Singer had Joel McHale on as a guest on the panel Joel McHale. The deer ended up being Terry Bradshaw last night... he's the second Steeler to be eliminated from the show. One of the panel guessed Tom Hanks was one of the singers... come on, really? Why would Tom Hanks do something like that?

Video of Terry Bradshaw Gives A Final Performance | Season 1 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell and Back featured a restaurant right here in Waterbury. Vosi, the owner, didn't want to budge in the beginning, which is typical for this show. But as of last night, they're still in business and things are going well, so that's good.

Video of Cooking Demo: Chicken &amp; Polenta Dish | Season 2 Ep. 3 | GORDON RAMSAY&#039;S 24 HOURS TO HELL &amp; BACK

Gladys Knight is going to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

This story keeps getting weirder. Yesterday, we found out that Mariah Carey was suing her ex assistant who allegedly videotaped Mariah doing some really weird things. Not to be outdone, the former assitant is now suing Mariah for a laundry list of things including racial discrimination and sexual harassment by the old manager, Stella Bulochnikov. She's claiming that Stella pulled an R. Kelly on her... it allegedly involved urination.

This was such a major surprise-- Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice's 14-year-old daughter Milani released a music video. In the video, Teresa walks into the room and hands the girls a board game called Mall Madness... well, Gina was the voice for Mall Madness on that edition!