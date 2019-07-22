Dirty Laundry: Happy Birthday, Prince George!

The little Prince turned six this weekend. Plus, Donald Trump makes a surprise appearance at a MAGA wedding in New Jersey, The Lion King roars at the box office, and what's this about Nick Jonas having a dad bod?

Happy sixth birthday to Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton released some adorable pictures of the little Prince over the weekend. But of course, people have to criticize... they're saying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not respectful, because they didn't refer to Little George as His Royal Highness on a social media post.

People online are going after Nick Jonas after he gained a little bit of weight. They think he's on his way to a dad bod, though for now he's still hot.

.@nickjonas was spotted on a yacht enjoying himself on vacation. -- pic.twitter.com/rSaPVUI9NJ — Music News Facts (@musicnews_facts) July 20, 2019

Congratulations to Chelsea Clinton, who gave birth to her third child, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky.

This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 22, 2019

The Hills: New Beginnings has been renewed for a second season on MTV.

Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a wedding over the weekend. PJ and Marie Mongelli got married at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey in a MAGA themed ceremony. The couple are huge fans of the president, and when he came into the room everyone was very enthusiastic and broke into a "USA" chant.

Congratulations Nicole and PJ #trump2020keepamericagreat @foxnews A post shared by SND321 (@snd321) on Jul 20, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

The first trailer came out for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers. He's absolutely perfect for the role.

Video of A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

Weekend Box Office:

Video of The Lion King Official Trailer

3. Toy Story 4 ($15.5 million)

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home ($21.2 million)

1. The Lion King ($191.7 million)