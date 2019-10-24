Dirty Laundry: Harry and Meghan Struggle With Royal Life

Harry and Meghan opened up on their TV special last night. Plus, Kanye has plans for 2020. And where you can find the Jersey Shore boys in CT! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Here we go again... Kanye West for President 2020? He says he's running as a centrist.

Diddy is changing his name... again! He's changing it from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs.

Did you watch that Harry and Meghan special last night? Wasn't feeling it between them so much. Harry talked about how he struggles with mental health. They're dealing with the intense scrutiny of being in the spotlight. Is there more behind the scenes? Meghan can't handle it... she's having a really hard time. She said her British friends warned her not to marry him because the British press will tear you apart. Harry also said he and William are on different paths right now, we don't see each other but he'll always be my brother. He and his brother used to be inseparable and now they have good and bad days.

An interview with Joe and Teresa Giudice from RHONJ airs on Sunday night

American Music Awards nominations came out today! Taylor Swift is once again up for Album of the Year against Drake, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Halsey... here's the complete list:

SNL's Pete Davidson was out to dinner with Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old daughter, then sources said he was seen leaving her apartment.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie has been charged with five misdemeanors after that assault situation a few weeks ago with his ex-girlfriend.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Won't Face Felony Charge Over Alleged Jen Harley Fight https://t.co/mmFu7KZp1A — E! News (@enews) October 24, 2019

Pauly D crashed Vinny's book signing in Vegas. (It's funny, they taped it for the show.) Vinny has a cookbook called Keto Guido Cookbook AND he's coming to Mohegan Sun for a book signing on November 10th.