Dirty Laundry: Harry and Meghan's TV special airs tonight. Plus, Cardi B joins another movie cast! And some of Heff's Playboy bunnies are doing a seance to talk to him. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Something to watch tonight if you like the Royals - Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs tonight at 10 on ABC.

Hugh Heffner's ex-girlfriends Holly and Bridget are getting together to do a seance. They want to talk to Heff. They're doing it on the night before Halloween.

We found out more about Nicki Minaj's wedding... their marriage license was running out, so they tied the knot quickly and will have a big celebration later on.

Zooey Deschanel's husband filed for divorce... they've been married for 4 years. And she's now dating Jonathan Scott from Property Brothers!

Cardi B is joining the cast of Fast & Furious 9!

CBS has renewed some new shows... Evil, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, Carol's Second Act and The Unicorn all had new episodes ordered.

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy.