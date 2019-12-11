Dirty Laundry: Harvey Weinstein's Settlement

Harvey Weinstein has reached a settlement with alleged victims, but there's a catch. Plus, SAG Awards nominations were announced. And Jessica Biel opens up on that whole Justin Timberlake co-star scandal! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

It looks like Harvey Weinstein reached a $25M settlement deal with a bunch of the alleged victims. But that turd doesn't even have to pay a dime of his own money... the insurance company pays AND because it's a settlement, the charges are dropped and he walks free. WTF.

Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein and his former studio have a tentative $25 million deal with his accusers. Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won't have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. https://t.co/oSnhJbzJlK — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2019

SAG Awards nominations were announced today and J.Lo is nominated for Hustlers! The show goes down January 19th on TNT and TBS. Robert De Niro is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Bombshell got the most noms... it stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie.

Jessica Biel was behind the whole public apology that Justin Timberlake made last week.

Chris Brown introduced his new baby boy to the world. His name is Aeko Catori Brown.

AEKO CATORI BROWN A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 11, 2019 at 5:24am PST

Spoiler Alert: The Masked Singer revealed the tree last night... it was Ana Gasteyer from SNL

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy.